​Brigg Town up to third as long unbeaten run continues with late winner

Match-winner Josh Jordan (right) celebrates at the final whistle. Photo: Anna Bäckström/BTFC.

​Brigg Town won their sixth straight game in NCEL Division One on Saturday as a 1-0 success over Athersley Recreation put them third in the table.

Brett Agnew’s men are now 13 games unbeaten in all competitions, not having lost since October 5, and look set to maintain an assault on the play-off places this season after missing out last year.

They remain 14 points behind runaway leaders Horbury Town who look odds on to take the one automatic promotion place, but in a congested battle for the four play-off spots, Brigg are very much in the mix.

Saturday’s win came thanks to an 89th minute winner from Josh Jordan, his bullet header from Harrison Coley’s corner proving the difference – the win that bit more impressive considering Prince Haywood had earlier been sent off late in the first-half for a second bookable offence.

Agnew told the club’s media after the game: “It was tough to break Athersley down and fair play to them, they had a game plan, defended for their lives and made it hard for us.

"They stifled us in the first-half and gave it a good go in the second – obviously being down to ten men didn’t help us and Athersley put some younger, energetic lads on and tried to catch us on the break.

"But we got to grips with it and started to put a bit more pressure on them and if it had finished a draw it’s one where having been down to ten men, you take it and get on with it, but we’ve got a different mentality about is now and I always felt if we put the ball in the right areas we’d get something on it and it was a great delivery by Harrison and great header by Josh.

“So I’m delighted to come away with three points in front of what was a good crowd as well and it was great to see everybody getting what we deserved.”

Brigg now prepare to host Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday, who currently lie second from bottom in the league standings.​