Brigg Town's play-off hopes ended by defeat

​Brigg Town’s hopes of securing an NCEL Division One play-off place were ended after a 1-0 defeat at Retford FC on Saturday.

Action from Saturday's game at Retford where Brigg were beaten 1-0. Photo: Anna Backstrom/Brigg Town FC.

Knowing sixth place will be enough to compete in the play-offs due to fifth-placed Staveley MW’s ineligibility, Brigg went into Saturday’s game knowing it was a huge one given Retford are also vying for that coveted position.

However, Alex Boyd’s second-half goal was enough to give the home side the points and put them sixth with one game to play, although Brigg were twice denied by the woodwork and forced Retford’s goalkeeper into making several fine saves.

Brigg have two games left, but are now eight points behind Retford, with Horbury Town six points ahead of the Zebras in seventh.

Elsewhere in Division One, Campion took the title in commanding fashion as they thrashed Armthorpe Welfare 8-1, a result that also ended their hosts' play-off hopes.

That victory, coupled with second-placed Harrogate Railway Athletic's 1-1 home draw with Parkgate, secured Campion the title with an unassailable ten point lead.

The fight to beat the drop is going to the wire with now just four teams in danger, Parkgate the side just outside the drop zone by a point ahead of Shirebrook Town who were seconds away from picking up a big win at home to Dronfield Town, an injury-time equaliser from Regan Rooke leaving the Langwith Road side in the relegation places and their fate is no longer in their own hands.

The other two sides below the dotted line, Swallownest and Athersley Recreation, saw their survival hopes dented by defeats.

Swallownest are two points away from safety with two games to play after a 3-0 home loss to Nostell Miners Welfare and the Rec are seven points adrift of Parkgate with three games to play following their 4-2 home defeat at the hands of play-off chasing Horbury Town.

Two of the sides who have secured a play-off berth met each other in a 3-3 draw as Reiss Harrison netted an injury-time equaliser for visitors Rossington Main at Wakefield AFC.

Staveley Miners Welfare confirmed fifth spot with a 9-0 thrashing of visitors Ollerton Town, Beverley Town won 3-1 at Selby Town and Glasshoughton Welfare and Worsbrough Bridge Athletic drew 1-1.