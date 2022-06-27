Bunce happy with Boston Town's early start to season

Poachers manager Martyn Bunce.

Not only is the new Poachers boss raring to get his first season at the Mortgages For You Stadium underway after replacing Gary Edgley in the dug-out - he also believes his could help the club's FA Cup ambitions.

For the past few seasons the competition's extra-preliminary round has been the opening fixture of the campaign for many clubs at step five of the pyramid.

But with what can often be campaign-changing prize money at stake for clubs who put a good run together, Bunce prefers the chance to get a his side clicking before hitting the road to Wembley.

"It is what it is but it seems to be getting earlier," he said of the season kicking off next month.

"I'd rather have it that way and go into the FA Cup third game in, as at this stage before for some of the clubs it was their first game.

"Finances are hugely important for any club at this level. A home draw your third game in is very different, you've got time to generate interest.

"I like going to watch opposition - especially when there's so much at stake. If it's the first game each side has played both are going in blind.