Busy summer for Skegness as friendlies announced

​Skegness Town have announced their pre-season friendly schedule ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, which includes two ‘double-headers’ with the Lilywhites’ ladies team.

​They’ll begin with a home game against March Town, who play at the same level as Skegness but in the UCL Premier South. That game takes place on Saturday, July 1 at 3pm.

A week later, the first of the double-header takes place as Derbyshire side Belper Town come to the Vertigo Stadium at 1pm, followed by the two sides’ ladies teams battling it out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nailers men’s team were relegated from the NPL Premier Division last season but have already made several impressive signings as they look to bounce back under manager Lee Attenborough.

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson will welcome several teams to the Vertigo Stadium this summer.

On Tuesday, July 11, Skegness will host Cleethorpes Town, who play a level higher in the NPL Division One East, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The second of the double-headers will then take place on Saturday, July 15, as another NPL Division East side, Grimsby Borough, make the trip to the Vertigo Stadium at 3pm, the two ladies sides also facing each other on the same day.

NPL Premier Division play-off semi-finalists Matlock Town then come to the Vertigo on Saturday, July 22, with Lilywhites boss Chris Rawlinson coming up against a club where he was once assistant manager. That game also kicks off at 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entry prices for the two double-header games are inclusive of both matches.

The UCL Premier North season will then commence on Saturday, July 29, with the league this year consisting of 18 clubs, two fewer than last season.

It will mean just 34 games for each side, but the 2023/24 season will also see the introduction of the more conventional four-team play-off competition, as opposed to the second-placed side taking part in an inter-step play-off match.