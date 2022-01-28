Calls for MP to fight for Highways funding to address serious road ‘dangers’

MP Matt Warman, left, and Coun Peter Watson.

Borough councillor Peter Watson, who also runs a driving school in the town, has appealed to Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman to take more action.

Addressing Mr Warman in a letter, he said: “As my elected member I expect you to stand up to what is fair and get the government to urgently reinstate this urgently-needed funding to make the roads in Lincolnshire safe.

“This really is a safety issue, as well as a maintenance issue, as poorly-maintained roads cost the economy significant money with reduced efficiency.

“Please do something for your constituents that you represent now before things get even worse!

“Consider those who end up being involved in a road accident caused by badly-maintained roads that you can do something about. How is your conscience with this matter?”

Mr Warman responded by saying he ‘understands and agrees’ with Coun Watson, adding: “Shortly before Christmas, Lincolnshire MPs and LCC representatives met with the roads minister Baroness Vere to press the case for further funding.

“This was an opportunity for MPs and the council to explain the reasons as to why Lincolnshire’s roads need further maintenance, some of which you rightfully mention.

“Last financial year, Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) used its reserves to fund further infrastructure on top of government money, and so spending on roads did not dip.

“However this meeting was to draw the government’s attention to our local needs and pressures. I think we managed to do that successfully, and I and others will be continuing the conversation with the Department for Transport.

“I think it’s prudent to note the substantial pressures that the public purse is under at the moment, but that’s not to say the case shouldn’t be made for a fairer settlement.”

Speaking to the Standard on the issue, Coun Watson, an Independent who represents the Kirton and Frampton ward, said: “When I’m out a on driving lessons I do notice that our roads around Boston are getting much worse.

“I also ride a motorbike in my spare time and I can tell you how dangerous potholes can be when you are just on two wheels.”

He added: “I feel, along with many from the local community here, that when we drive to Lincoln we notice how much the roads improve.

“Recently Lincoln has had a new bypass and it just seems that Boston is left out of the whole picture - it seems quite unfair.”

However, as previously reported, not even LCC at its Lincoln HQ now holds out much hope for the Government will reinstate the Highways funding the county so desperately needs.

LCC leader Martin Hill has said their campaign to reclaim the lost highways funding is ‘not looking particularly hopeful’.

Conservative Councillor Hill (pictured above) was asked for an update on the authority’s ‘Fix Our Funds To Fix Our Roads’ campaign during the Overview and Scrutiny Management Board meeting on Thursday.

Leaders say that if a 25% government cut to its roads maintenance budget (from £51 million to £39 million) continues, 72,000 potholes could be left unfilled or 111 miles of road left not repaired over the next three years.

The leader told members they council was still waiting for news of the funding settlement from the Department for Transport.

However, he added: “I have to say, I don’t think at the moment, from correspondence received back from our MPs who are lobbying on this matter… at the moment it’s not looking particularly hopeful.”

“What we have established is that the treasury and government are quite clear that, in their opinion, they’ve given a good settlement to the Department for Transport So I think we’ve established this issue remains within the priorities that are set within the Department of Transport.”