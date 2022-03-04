Can Boston Town be the first team to beat leaders? Poachers set for tough Long Eaton test

Town boss Gary Edgley. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boston Town head to league leaders Long Eaton looking to get back to winning ways.

The Poachers dropped to sixth on Saturday following a 4-1 defeat at Melton Town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Gary Edgley’s side are hoping to cause an upset at the side top of the pile.

The two sides played out a fiery draw in Lincolnshire in October, but while Long Eaton go into the game (KO 3pm) still unbeaten in the league, Boston are winless in their last five.

Well-travelled frontman Henry Eze bagged a hat-trick and ex-Nottingham Forest winger Paul Anderson was also on target for Melton at the weekend.