Can Boston Town be the first team to beat leaders? Poachers set for tough Long Eaton test

Rivals played out a point in Lincolnshire

By Duncan Browne
Friday, 4th March 2022, 8:00 am
Town boss Gary Edgley. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boston Town head to league leaders Long Eaton looking to get back to winning ways.

The Poachers dropped to sixth on Saturday following a 4-1 defeat at Melton Town.

Now Gary Edgley’s side are hoping to cause an upset at the side top of the pile.

The two sides played out a fiery draw in Lincolnshire in October, but while Long Eaton go into the game (KO 3pm) still unbeaten in the league, Boston are winless in their last five.

Well-travelled frontman Henry Eze bagged a hat-trick and ex-Nottingham Forest winger Paul Anderson was also on target for Melton at the weekend.

Chesterfield loanee Pharrell Waite netted a late consolation for the Poachers ion Leicestershire.

