Can Boston United strike duo form 'great partnership' at third club together?

Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright are together again at a third club.

Boston United boss Craig Elliott hopes next season could be the time a 'great partnership' finally gets the chance to flourish.

Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright have shared a dressing room at three clubs, but you could count on your fingers the amount of times they have kicked off a match as a strike partnership.

But with both forwards signed up to the Pilgrims for the 2021-22 campaign, manager Craig Elliott is eager to see what the pair can do together.

"It's funny, I used to look at them both at York and think they've got two great players and it could be a great partnership," Elliott said.

"But for whatever reason, it never seemed to happen at York.

"They're two strong forwards and I'd like to think they could form a good partnership."

Elliott has made no secret that he is still looking to bring another attacking option to the Jakemans Community Stadium.

However, Burrow's aerial strength and selfless hold up play mixed with Wright's energetic battling qualities could prove a handful for rival defences if the pair are given the chance to gel.

"He went on loan to Gateshead when I was there and we played two years together at York," explained Burrow, who joined United last summer.

"But Jake went out on loan and had a few injuries as well, so we've never really had that five, six, seven games together where you can form that partnership and get that relationship.

"He's a good player. The lads say he's done really well for Boston so, hopefully, we can get that relationship going and move forward with the club."

The pair have played just a handful of minutes together at Boston as Wright - who had two loan spells at Boston while on the books of the Minstermen - overcame a long-term hamstring injury to make his first appearance of last season in the FA Trophy contest against Chesterfield, which proved to be the final game before the campaign was made null and void.

"Me and Jordan, surprisingly, haven't played much together," Wright said.

"I think we played a few games (at York) and after that I was playing centre mid or on the wing before I ended up coming to Boston."

"But he's a good player. Hopefully we can do well together next season."