Can Skegness Town extend unbeaten Lincolnshire derby record at Deeping Rangers tonight?

Town won 5-2 at Sleaford. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record in Lincolnshire derbies this season as they travel to Deeping Rangers this evening.

The Lilywhites have played five competitive matches against fellow Yellowbelly opposition so far this term - winning four and drawing one.

Nathan Collins' side will face fellow mid-tablers at the Haydon Whitham Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm).

While Town, currently 11th in the UCL Premier Division North, are looking to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Selston, Rangers go into the match on the back of a 5-1 defeat at Loughborough Students.

Rangers are currently ninth, two places and a point ahead of Skegness, who have a game in hand.

Skegness have beaten Lincolnshire rivals Holbeach United 3-0 and Sleaford Town 5-2 in the league to date, drawing 2-2 with Boston Town.