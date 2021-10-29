Can Skegness Town extend unbeaten run at Heather St John's?

Lockie celebrates. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town will be looking to make it three unbeaten as they face a tricky test at Heather St John’s on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

However, newly-promoted Skegness are only four places and seven points behind their weekend opponents, and will head to Leicestershire buoyed by two positive results.

Town boss Nathan Collins recently called on his side to rediscover their ruthless streak.

And Town duly responded with five goals in two games last week... securing a derby draw and a comfortable cup win against Lincolnshire opponents.

Man of the match Ben Davison bagged a hat-trick as Town beat Pinchbeck United in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy on Saturday.

Jonny Lockie also saw a penalty saved as Town beat the Knights for a second time this season, having already won 1-0 in the FA Cup.

The Lilywhites and Boston Town played out a 2-2 draw at the Vertigo Stadium last Wednesday evening.

Harry Limb gave the Poachers an early lead only for Lockie and Duran Reynolds to put Skegness ahead.

However, Fraser Bayliss levelled in the final minute.