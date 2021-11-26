Can Skegness Town make it three in a row?

Skegness Town will return to United Counties League Premier Division North action on Saturday.
Following a blank weekend Nathan Collins’ side will travel to fellow mid-tablers Melton Town.
This will be just the second match played at the Melton Sports Village this season, due to the laying of a new 3G surface.
Melton’s first home game of the campaign was Tuesday night’s contest against Newark, which the visitors won 1-0 with a late goal.
The Lilywhites head to Leicestershire on the back of back-to-back wins against Deeping Rangers and Newark.
Kick off will be at 3pm.