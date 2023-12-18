Louth Town boss Carl Martin is keen to see his side improve their sharpness in front of goal.

Josh Parker scored in the first half for Louth.

Battling Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Selby Town at the weekend after being pegged back by an 88th minute equaliser.

It ended their hopes of making it three wins in a row in the NCEL Division One.

“It was a bitter blow to swallow but a draw was probably a fair result,” he said. “We had to dig in in the second half and put our bodies on the line.

“It was all hands on deck at times and we were really well disciplined.

“We had a chance to make it 3-1 early in the second half, but when you don't take your chances you get punished.

“That is football. We probably need to be better in both boxes and when chances arrive you have to take them, it's a different game with a two goal cushion. Credit to Selby for fighting all the way.”

Louth fell behind early after Harry Clapham headed home before Josh Parker levelled on 17 minutes.

And Town hit the front just three minutes later when Kieran Perry pounced on a fumble by the keeper.

But Selby rescued a point in the closing moments when the impressive Clapham scored his 17th goal of the season.

Louth now have four home games in their next five matches to look forward to.

And Martin knows it gives Town a great chance to build momentum and add to their points tally.

“It is a good chance to get the ponts ticking over,” added Martin.

“We need to put a run together and get a bit of momentum going. We have a few home games coming up and we want to get points on the board and see where we are after the Christmas break.

“Our aim was to get 40 points at the start of the season to stay up and we are well on the way.

“Let’s put a run together now and see where we end up. Our goal was to get as many points as we can.

“The players have given it everything in the first half of the season. We had a bit of a slow start and looked a bit overawed, but we don’t look out of our depth at all now.

“We just don't have that consistency but we have shown we belong in this league.