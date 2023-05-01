Centenary celebration for town football club

It was a memorable day at Eslaforde Park on Saturday as Sleaford Town FC celebrated its centenary.

History makers - Sleaford Town FC 1st team. Achieving their highest ever finish in the league system. Photos: David Dawson

The exciting event to mark 100 years since its founding included a welcome from sponsors Baker Plant Hire and began with a match between Sleaford Town Legends and Veterans teams, with some familiar faces from making a comeback.

The Legends won 4-1, with Luke Hollingsworth bagging a hat-trick.

This was followed up by Town’s first team playing their last home match of the season against Newark and Sherwood United, resulting in a 1-1 draw in front of 363 spectators, a record attendance for the season. Jacob Fenton scored a penalty for the Greens but Newark levelled on 95 minutes.

From left - Assistant manager Paul Ward, ex-England player Paul Parker and club chairman Dean Williams.

It confirms Sleaford’s highest ever table finish in the league system, but just missing out on promotion.

After all the excitement on the pitch, this was followed up with an interview for fans with former England and Manchester United star Paul Parker who was guest of honour. He chatted about his career in the 1980s.

Club chairman, David Williams also took the time during the afternoon to explain more about the club’s plans to develop the Longwater Stadium and replace its pitch with an all-weather surface.

This was followed up by a successful fundraising auction of sporting memorabilia ranging from top flight football to England rugby and the evening was rounded off with a live band.

Ryan Rushton on the ball for Sleaford Town first team on Saturday.

Ex-England player, Paul Parker chats with former Sleaford Town player and manager Brian Rowland.

Auctioneer, Roy Tilley with some of the sporting items being auctioned off on the night.

Sleaford Town Rangers Veterans team.