Chairman happy with competitive levels of new-look Lincs League

Keelby United in pre-season action. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League got underway on Saturday, with chairman Julian Rinfret looking forward to what he believes will be a competitive campaign.

Twelve of the 18 teams kicked off this weekend, with more clubs starting on Saturday.

“Up and running and in before the Premier League starts, so that’s always good,” Mr Rinfret said.

“There’s going to be plenty of fixtures August-September to make sure we get going early on.

“It looks competitive which is always a good thing.

“It’s what we wanted for years, to get it up there and give people a level of football they’re happy with.

“If they want to push on and progress to the next level they can do, and they’ve cut their teeth.”

Skegness Town and Barton Town are both clubs to have moved up through the pyramid in recent seasons, and both have reserve sides who joined the Lincs League this summer.

“Barton wanted to join last year but, unfortunately due to the pandemic, they couldn’t,” Mr Rinfret added.

“It took a lot of hard work this year, however, they have - as they say - come home.

“It’s good to have one from the south of the divide as well, to have Skegness back.

“They’re a team that’s played in the Lincs League. Both clubs who have come in have excellent facilities, which is making playing at stadias more pleasant for teams.”

August 7 results: Brigg Town Development 2 Nunsthorpe Tavern FC 5, Grantham Town Academy 2 Horncastle Town 0, Grimsby Borough Reserves 3 Tetney Rovers 1, Immingham Town 3 Louth Town 0, Skegness Town Reserves 0 Barton Town Reserves 3, Keelby United 1 Appleby Frodingham 4.