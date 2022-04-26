Chairman Nigel Wedgwood leaves Sleaford Town

Nigel Wedgwood (left) and Dean Williams.

Mr Wedgwood and vice-chairman Dean Williams linked up with the club last summer, with club stalwarts Brian Rowland and Jamie Shaw joining them as directors.

However, after one season in the hotseat Mr Wedwood has resigned from his post.

"As everybody associated with the club will know, Nigel brought energy and life to the football club in his sole season, leading the club to its highest finish in six years, and playing a huge part in strengthening the links between the club and the Sleaford community," a statement read.

"We wish Nigel all the best for the future. He will always be part of the Green Army family and be welcomed back to Eslaforde.

"Vice-chair Dean Williams will oversee an immediate review of the board structure.

"The Board will be actively looking for new directors to join the board, with the opportunity to invest and become shareholders in this great club.

"A truly great opportunity as the club embarks on season two of its three year blueprint to coincide with its centenary year."

Sleaford ended the season 12th in the United Counties League Premier Division.

"Thank you to all involved in the club, the fans and the town who helped make my year thoroughly enjoyable,” Mr Wedgwood wrote on Twitter.

"(I) wish this fantastic little club the utmost success going forward.