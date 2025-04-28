Champions Louth make winning start to title defence against promoted Messingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth made a winning start to their defence of the Lincolnshire Premier Division title with a narrow four-run victory against newly promoted Messingham on Saturday and remain unbeaten at home since September 2022.

Batting first, Louth found it difficult to find momentum with batsmen getting in and out regularly early on, losing four without reaching 100.

J. Medler held Louth together with a solid and patient 48 not out, allowing the lower order to play shots including a quickfire 22 and 24 from T. Corden and J. McLoughlin respectively, Louth reaching 188-8 off their 50 overs.

It was not an unobtainable total for Messingham, and with Louth starting poorly with the ball, Messingham got ahead of the game, reaching 100-2 and in control.

Loz Scott - crucial bowling change for Louth in Saturday's win.

The momentum changed when Loz Scott and Michael Brown were introduced, bowling accurate and consistent spin.

Messingham batters struggled to get them away, Brown (1-32) removing overseas Kieser and Scott (2-23) picking up a deserved two wickets himself.

Messingham, with wickets in hand and the total in sight, still only needed 15 off the last two overs.

But the reliable Corden only went for four in the penultimate over, leaving captain Jason Collinson to defend 11 from the final over against the set and dangerous J. Joy.

Collinson went for three off the first two balls then took the wicket of Joy (69) before closing out the over only going for three more and Louth edging home by four runs.

Louth travel to Hartsholme this Saturday for a George Marshall Trophy cup game.

Louth seconds took to the field with new hopes for the season with promising youngsters.

Holton le Clay posted a challenging 252, thanks to 109 from S. Ford, captain Koen taking 2-26.

Louth made a solid start thanks to two juniors - Harry Hall (30) and Henry Househam - with a partnership of 101.

Unfortunately, Louth lost regular wickets with only Koen significantly contributing with 48.

Ultimately Louth fell 38 runs short on 213-7 off their 45 overs, Henry Househam top-scoring with a classy 85.

The seconds play at home (London Road Pavilion) this Saturday against Appleby Frodingham – the match streamed on YouTube via Frogbox.

A mix of very young, including two debuts, and more experienced players for Louth thirds saw them face a strong Nettleham side.

Louth were bowled out for 147, P. Burrell top-scoring with 24.

Nettleham then reached their total, only losing one wicket.

The thirds play away this Saturday at Brigg CC.