Chaotic end to the season for Boston Town with five games in ten days

Boston Town face a chaotic end to the season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST

They’re being expected to cram their final 5 fixtures into the space of 10 days.

And things could get even worse if tomorrow’s trip Leicester Nirvana doesn’t go ahead (Wed 12 April). Nirvana’s pitch was waterlogged on Easter Monday and there’s further rain forecast.

The United Counties League is insisting fixtures are played by Saturday 22 April, when the league season is scheduled to end.

Boston Town have a fixture backlog to work through.Boston Town have a fixture backlog to work through.
That means Martyn Bunce’s side are having two play TWO evening away games next week after yesterday’s derby at Skegness Town was called off because of the weather.

That game has now been rearranged for Monday 17 April, kick-off 7.45pm.

Two days later they’re also having to travel back to Melton Town for a fixture that was postponed twice because the home side’s artificial pitch was deemed to be unsatisfactory – and then abandoned because of snow with the Poachers leading 3-0.

Boston still have a chance of ending the season in 7th or even 6th – which would be their best league finish for 12 years – but their cause isn’t being helped by the fixture congestion.

There’s an even worse pile-up for title-chasing Anstey Nomads – they have to play Monday, Tuesday and Thursday next week.

