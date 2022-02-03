Club legends reunite to launch new Boston Town book

Boston Town legends were in attendance to celebrate the launch of a new book about the Poachers.
Club historian Simon Ashberry has released his second offering about the Tattershall Road club.
Fan favourites Lori Borbely, Matt Price, Paul Bownes, Pat Rivett and Steve Shipp joined legendary manager Bob Don-Duncan and current chairman Mick Vines to celebrate its arrival from the printers.
To Be A Poacher - priced £15 - contains stats and memories from the club’s history.
The book is on sale in the clubroom on matchdays and also online here.
Simon has also penned Boston Town book Come And Sit With Us.