Collins refuses to write off first season in UCL Premier North as learning curve and sets sights on Skegness Town climbing the table

Nathan Collins. Photo: David Dawson

Nathan Collins is refusing to write off Skegness Town’s season as a learning curve.

The Lilywhites are finding a firm footing in the United Counties League Premier Division North following their promotion to step five this summer.

But manager Collins continues to look upwards and wants to see his side continue to climb into the top six.

“I want us to be in the top six in this league in our first season,” he said.

“A few people have said it to me, including some of our experienced lads, we’ll just get settled in.

“But it’s totally against my nature to - not waste a season - but to just tick over.

“I’m not interested in just spending a full year bedding in, especially with what’s happened with Covid over the last couple of years and things being null and void.

“I look at it now, we’ve played all the top teams and nowhere near played our best or had our best team out.

“I want to kick on and get in that top six. Then the next season you can look at building and having a go at it.

“I think it’s an easy way out to think of ‘it’s just a first season’. I want us to be competitive at the right end.”

Town dropped to 11th in the standings on Saturday after their fixture at Heather St John’s was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

But Skegness ended the weekend just five points behind fifth-placed Loughborough Students and with games in hand on teams above them.

Collins has enjoyed seeing his side push for promotion over the past couple of campaigns and wants to be in a title race once more.

“I’m still devastated when we lose games so I‘m not one of those who can say ‘yeah it doesn’t matter if we finish mid-table’.

“I don’t want that to happen. The minute I start thinking like that it’ll be time to call it a day.”

The action comes thick and fast for Town this week as they travel to second-bottom Selston on Saturday (KO 3pm) and face a trip to Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers - currently eighth but just a point ahead of the Lilywhites - on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Skegness Town Reserves will entertain Keelby United in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

Following a blank weekend the 12th-placed Lilywhites will return to action at the Vertigo Stadium against an opposition two places and a point behind in the standings.Kick off will be at 3pm.