Collins says Skegness Town deserve credit for fightback and victory after 'probably the worst' half of football he's seen as manager

Jake Askew. Photo: Craig Harrison

Skegness Town boss Nathan Collins was delighted his side secured three points on Saturday, following 'probably the worst' half of football he's seen as a manager.

Some vital saves from keeper Jake Askew saw an underperforming Lilywhites side finish the first 45 minutes of the weekend's UCL Premier North contest against Sleaford Town goalless.

Charlie Ward eventually put the visitors ahead early in the second half before George Hobbins and Jonny Lockie turned the game on its head to secure a 2-1 win.

"I'm still not happy with the first half but pleased with the response," Collins said.

"The first half was probably the worst I've had since I've been a manager in 12 years, or whatever it is.

"We should have been 3-0 down, we looked leggy, we looked off.

"We did have two or three players missing and we were off the pace. It's not what I've come to expect from the lads and I made them aware of that at half time.

"We changed shape and personnel and I was delighted with the second half, the response. We got our rewards from that.

"It was a really good three points against a strong, experienced Sleaford side."

After conceding a stoppage-time leveller against Newark and losing late on to Loughborough Students, Collins was happy for the boot to be on the other foot.

He said: "I've got to give them massive credit, to go 1-0 down and then turn it around I've got to give the lads credit for that.

"It's nice to be on the end of one like that. The Newark game we should have been out of sight, home and dry.

"To concede in the seventh minute of injury time was an absolute sickener.

"Loughborough, to be fair, we played well first half and I thought they were the better team second half and probably deserved to win the game, even if it was frustrating to concede late on.