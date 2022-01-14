Connor Dimaio wants to put shootout frustration behind him as Boston United face Morpeth in FA Trophy

Connor Dimaio. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Connor Dimaio would love a taste of success in the FA Trophy.

The Boston United midfielder was on loan at Ashton United when former club Stockport County reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2019.

The Hatters were knocked out by AFC Fylde, but Dimaio gained some revenge for his old club last season, netting the leveller in a 1-1 draw against the Coasters before Boston progressed on penalties.

However, a shootout defeat to Chesterfield, his former club, ended Boston’s season after the National League North competition was made null and void, Dimaio missing from 12 yards in that contest.

Now Diamio is looking to make up for lost time.

“We want to do well in every competition we play in,” he said.

“Last year we were unlucky against Chesterfield.

“We want to aim high and do well in the Trophy as well as the league.”

United have been drawn away at Northern Premier League Morpeth.