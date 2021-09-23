Consistency the key for Boston United boss

Boston celebrate a goal in the 6-0 win over Corby.

A brace each from Scott Garner and Danny Elliott saw United ease past the NPL Division One Midlands side to progress in the FA Cup.

And while Elliott was naturally pleased with the result, he is now keen to see his players deliver the goods week in week out.

“We have had an average start but we have shown glimpses in those games and it’s about putting it together and getting consistency,” he said.

“Things behind the scenes have been diffut with injuries and illness and that hasn’t helped us have consistency in training.

“They are a good group of lads and it will come. There was pressure on the lads to get through the game and I’m really pleased for them.

“We were fully aware it was a banana skin. We were favourites and we played like favourites.

“We were strong and the opening 20 minutes set the tone for the match.

“We worked on a few things this week and it was pleasing to see the movement come across.

“The clean sheet breeds confidence and it is important we got it, it gives us a platform to build on.”

Goal hero Scott Garner feels it was a win which could kick-start their season.

“It was a great day - the players and everyone enjoyed it,” he said.

“I can’t believe I’ve come off the pitch with two goals and am disappointed I haven’t got more.

“I was really pleased to see the energy in our team. We put chances away and it is a game that we needed.

“We can see what we can do to teams and it’s a confidence boost. Hopefully this can be the catalyst to push us on this season.”

Boston face Guiseley at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday looking to make it three wins from four in the National League North.

“It will be a tough game,” said Elliott. “Everyone is beating everyone, except Fylde. Hopefully the FA Cup run has given us confidence.