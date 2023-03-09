Supporters have reacted with dismay and frustration after last night's game between Melton Town and Boston Town was abandoned with Boston leading 3-0.

Many have taken to social media to criticise the handling of the game, calling it "farcical", "a joke" and a "shocking decision".

The fixture had already been postponed twice earlier in the season because Melton’s 3G pitch was unplayable.

When it finally kicked off last night at the third time of asking, there was already plenty of snow on the pitch, more falling and more forecast.

The pitch at Melton Town before the game was abandoned. Photo: Chris Chapman.

But the Poachers made light of the blizzard conditions to go into the interval 3-0 up, thanks to a double strike from Jordan Nuttell and a goal from George Hobbins.

A tractor was summoned at the break to clear some of the snow so the rest of the match could be played – only for the officials to decide to call it off, much to the bemusement of many observers.

Kevin Oxford said on Twitter: "3 up only for the game to be called off, so much for all weather pitches."

Marc Webber added: "This is a shocking decision by the United Counties officials. Where’s the money coming from to fund the rearranged fixture?"

Roger Smith said: "Boston were giving Melton a lesson on how to play in those conditions. Think it was farcical not to try."

And Matthew Goy said: "What a joke, did the ref not see the weather reports?"