Paul Cox has called on Boston United to keep their season 'interesting' when they host league leaders Gateshead on Saturday.

The table topping Heed arrive at the Jakemans Community Stadium for the first time, looking to extend their lead over chasers Brackley Town.

But for Boston, an upset could see them return to the play-off spots.

"We're not doing bad, we just want to keep it alive. Keep it interesting," Cox said.

"We've got tough games coming up.

"It's a really tricky game, they're all tricky games."

Gateshead have picked up 19 points ouit of a possible 21 from their past seven games, netting 23 times in the process.

Jordan Burrow/ Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston could welcome Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright jnr back from injury, but Cox isn't counting any chickens.

"Fingers crossed. More so Jordan," he said.

"Until it's confirmed we'll keep everything on ice, but it'd be nice to have him back.

"Be lovely to have a fit Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright jnr back, but we seem cursed that everytime someone's available we lose someone."

Cox was alluding to Jake Wright snr's red card, picked up at Alfreton on Tuesday.

The defender looks set to miss clashes against York City, Darlington and Bluth Spartans but will be eligible to face Gateshead (KO 3pm).

"I thought Wrighty was having another good game," the manager added.

"He's done well since he's come in and thought we looked really solid for a lot of the game (at Alfreton)."

