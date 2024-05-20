County Cup delight for Gainsborough Trinity U16 Women
Trinity took the lead inside 40 seconds, and didn't look back from there.
Both sides hit the woodwork in the opening period, but it was Shepherd with her second of the game, with a composed finish that sealed the victory on the hour mark.
Stamford got one back three minutes from time, but the young Holy Blues held firm to see out the game and lift the trophy.
Goalscoring hero, Shepherd was undoubtedly overjoyed to have grabbed a double in the final, but was also quick to pay tribute to her team mates and the management team,
“It was absolutely amazing to score both the goals for my team but I couldn’t have done it without our mangers Russ, Dave and Darren and most of all my players,” she said.
“The support from everyone who came down and watched was the best, hearing them all pushing us to be the best we can play, and it shows for the future season just what we can all do.”
The performance and result was the icing on the cake for the youngsters, who have overcome adversity and stuck together having struggled to field a side at times during the season.
After the Senior Women's team suffered semi-final heartache against Stamford in the County Cup earlier in the season, the youngsters exacted some revenge for their senior side, lifting the trophy in glorious sunshine.
Proud manager Russ Haywood said: “It was a fantastic and deserved result for the girls.
“Each and every player put in a real performance today, fought for every ball, played good football and played as a team.
“It’s nice to see them get the reward they all deserved from today's performance and win the cup against a very good Stamford team.”
