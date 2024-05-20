Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gainsborough Trinity U16 Women won silverware on Saturday, defeating Stamford U16s 2-1 at Elsaford Park with a Milly Shepherd brace helping her side to lift the Lincolnshire Women's & Girls League Cup.

Trinity took the lead inside 40 seconds, and didn't look back from there.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the opening period, but it was Shepherd with her second of the game, with a composed finish that sealed the victory on the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford got one back three minutes from time, but the young Holy Blues held firm to see out the game and lift the trophy.

Gainsborough Trinity U16 Women celebrate their cup victory.

Goalscoring hero, Shepherd was undoubtedly overjoyed to have grabbed a double in the final, but was also quick to pay tribute to her team mates and the management team,

“It was absolutely amazing to score both the goals for my team but I couldn’t have done it without our mangers Russ, Dave and Darren and most of all my players,” she said.

“The support from everyone who came down and watched was the best, hearing them all pushing us to be the best we can play, and it shows for the future season just what we can all do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance and result was the icing on the cake for the youngsters, who have overcome adversity and stuck together having struggled to field a side at times during the season.

After the Senior Women's team suffered semi-final heartache against Stamford in the County Cup earlier in the season, the youngsters exacted some revenge for their senior side, lifting the trophy in glorious sunshine.

Proud manager Russ Haywood said: “It was a fantastic and deserved result for the girls.

“Each and every player put in a real performance today, fought for every ball, played good football and played as a team.