Coup for Gainsborough Trinity as they land former Sheffield Wednesday star Kevin Pressman as first team coach

Gainsborough Trinity have added former Premier League goalkeeper Kevin Pressman to the new-look management squad, as Darryn Stamp and Jamie Bradley move on, writes Rob Hughes.

The make-up of the new four-man management team for the 2024/25 season will see Trinity led by manager Russ Wilcox.

Dan Solts will continue as strength and conditioning coach and mainstay physio Jonathan Whitehorne also embarks on another season with the Holy Blues.

The newly appointed Pressman makes up the quartet as goalkeeper and first team coach for the upcoming campaign.

Kevin Pressman - coup as he joins Trinity management team.

The 56-year-old brings a wealth of experience and contacts, both within the professional and semi-professional game, in a career spanning four decades.

Holding his UEFA A coaching license since 2007, plus making over 500 professional appearances, including a 17 year association with Sheffield Wednesday, Pressman will have the ability to develop the goalkeepers associated with the club, as well as bringing fresh eyes to the party.

Manager Wilcox could not contain his delight at being able to fully structure his managerial team, “KP coming to Gainsborough Trinity is a massive coup for the football club,” he smiled.

“He had an incredible career as a player, representing Sheffield Wednesday for 17 years, making over 500 first team appearances.

“His coaching career is just as impressive, holding a UEFA A coaching licence since 2007.

“His knowledge, experience and know-how moving forward will be invaluable to everyone at the football club.”

The two have worked together previously, both with Northern Ireland and just down the road at Scunthorpe United and Pressman said: “We always kept in touch over the years, and I bring a lot of experience from my time playing in the Premiership and with the England Seniors.

“I've built up a good list of contacts, both in the professional game and in non-league, from my time with Grantham. I look forward to bringing these to Gainsborough.”

Wilcox admitted his pleasure at getting the deal done to bring Pressman to Trinity.

“I’m absolutely delighted to bring Kevin Pressman into the club as goalkeeper coach/first team coach.

“He will also help me and Daniel Solts, who made a massive impact when he joined us back in mid-February, with the outfield work in training and on match days.”

The club went on to wish departing duo, Darryn Stamp and Jamie Bradley the best in their respective futures.

Bradley wants to remain in coaching and is seeking opportunities in the semi professional game.