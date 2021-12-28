Covid cases and why Boston United versus Brackley Town could not be postponed despite positive tests for both sides

Jake wright jnr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United were missing three players due to positive Covid tests as they lost 3-1 to National League North leaders Brackley Town this afternoon.

While matches up and down the country have been postponed due to Coronavirus cases in recent weeks, today's contest was never in danger of not going ahead.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League rules stipulate that, for a club to have a match postponed, they have to provide three positive PCR tests.

Two United players, revealed by Scott Duxbury on Twitter to be he and keeper Peter Crook, have tested positive.

Striker Jake Wright jnr pulled out of the squad this morning, testing positive after taking a lateral flow test.

Manager Craig Elliott explained the attacker was instantly booked in to take a PCR test today, but the club had no third positive PCR to put forward to league officials.

However, with six games already scheduled for January - including long treks to Gloucester, Morpeth and Spennymoor - and a to-be-rearranged contest against Alfreton Town likely to make it seven, Elliot would rather get games on than add to a hectic schedule.

"I don't want games off," he said.

Indeed, missing Wright jnr wasn't even a concern for him until this morning. Instead, he feared the Pilgrims may have been without on-loan Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon.

"It was difficult for me, almost a sleepless night not knowing whether we'd have Kyron - they rung me yesterday to say they might be pulling him back," Elliott added.

"There was that uncertainty. I woke up worrying about Kyron and got the call to say we've lost Jake.

"He's been in great form. When you're playing a team like this you need everybody available."

United, however, weren't the only side affected by Covid this afternoon.

Brackley manager Kevin Wilkin revealed his side travelled to Boston with Gareth Dean and Wesley York, both also ruled out due to Covid.

Duxbury and Crook are due to be available for January 2's contest against Alfreton while United wait on the outcome of Wright jnr's test.

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott refuses to be downbeat, but knows where Boston must improve - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Wilkin praises Saints' battling spirit - news