Cox 'over the moon' as late Pollock winner sees Boston United overcome 'psychological test' at Guiseley

Scott Pollock. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox believes Boston United's last-gasp win at Guiseley can instill a winning mentality in his Pilgrims squad.

He described the 1-0 victory - courtesy of Scott Pollock's 87th minute goal - as a 'good psychological test'.

The on-loan Northampton Town midfielder grabbed the only goal of the game at the death in a match where United just could not convert good opportunities, and the hosts - second bottom in the National League North - struck the woodwork.

"Over the moon," Cox told BBC radio Lincolnshire.

"It was a strange day, when Danny Elliott got round the keeper (and couldn't hit the target) I think everybody was celebrating.

"I didn't think it was going to be our day in terms of winning the game, but I thought concentration levels were good. We played some really good stuff."

Victory moves Boston up to eighth in the table, two points behind York City in the final play-off spot.

"I thought we looked a little bit more relaxed on the ball, didn't rush that first ball forward," Cox added.

"I thought we deserved to win the game. It was a good psychological test for the boys.

"It's a massive one when you look at the results today.