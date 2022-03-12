Cox 'over the moon' as late Pollock winner sees Boston United overcome 'psychological test' at Guiseley

Paul Cox believes Boston United's last-gasp win at Guiseley can instill a winning mentality in his Pilgrims squad.
He described the 1-0 victory - courtesy of Scott Pollock's 87th minute goal - as a 'good psychological test'.
The on-loan Northampton Town midfielder grabbed the only goal of the game at the death in a match where United just could not convert good opportunities, and the hosts - second bottom in the National League North - struck the woodwork.
"Over the moon," Cox told BBC radio Lincolnshire.
"It was a strange day, when Danny Elliott got round the keeper (and couldn't hit the target) I think everybody was celebrating.
"I didn't think it was going to be our day in terms of winning the game, but I thought concentration levels were good. We played some really good stuff."
Victory moves Boston up to eighth in the table, two points behind York City in the final play-off spot.
"I thought we looked a little bit more relaxed on the ball, didn't rush that first ball forward," Cox added.
"I thought we deserved to win the game. It was a good psychological test for the boys.
"It's a massive one when you look at the results today.
"It just keeps us in there. We know the games coming up are tough, but if we hit that bit of form we showed today then it will give us a good platform to finish the season really strongly."