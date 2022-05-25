Cox wants Boston United to return 'fitter and stronger' next season

Paul Cox is enjoying the togetherness Boston United's fans and players have exhibited. Photo: Oliver Atkin

It was close-but-not-quite for the Pilgrims this term as - after finishing seventh - a late flourish seeing them claim the scalps of Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde to reach the National League North promotion final.

York City proved too strong last Saturday with a 2-0 victory, but after the initial feelings of heartbreak Cox is adamant the club is now in a stronger position.

The final two weeks of the season saw a real bond built between the side and supporters, something the manager hopes will give the club an advantage going forward.

"When I came to the club I wanted to galvanise everybody - the youth team, the supporters - bring everybody together," Cox said.

"There's been a lovely feel about the club. It's lovely the fans chant the chairman's name - he (David Newton) deserves that.

"I feel there's a massive togetherness. The players appreciate the support and the supporters appreciate the players.

"Hopefully, that'll be the foundations to take us forward."

Cox is currently working on assembling his squad for the new season after announcing his released and retained list.

And he wants next term's team to be an upgrade on the side which came within a whisker of promotion.

"I want to make us fitter and stronger and have an understanding of our DNA," he continued.

"Loads to work on but loads to be positive of.