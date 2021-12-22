Craig Elliott 'excited' at prospect of Jay Rollins fitting into new Boston United formation

Jay Rollins (right) and Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott is 'excited' at the prospect of Jay Rollins' return.

The winger has been out of action since picking up a knee injury in pre-season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he and teammate Milan Lalkovic continued their return from injury by putting in some work on the Pilgrims Way 3G pitch prior to Saturday's FA Trophy win over Kidderminster Harriers.

Elliott also thinks the adaptable Rollins will fit nicely into the new 3-5-2 formation as an attacking wing back, pushing Keenan Ferguson for a starting place.

"Jay, I'm really excited to get him back," he said.

Follow @LincsWorldSport on Twitter for the latest sports news from across the county

"We're hoping the middle of January and we're desperate to get him back.

"That right wing back role, having him will be great for that competition on that side."

Slovakian winger Lalkovic was named on the bench on Saturday but is still not back to full fitness.

Elliott expects to be discussing his future with Doncaster Rovers in the coming days.

"Milan just needs a couple of full sessions and we need a catch up with Doncaster to see what's happening with him," the manager added.

MORE PILGRIMS: Midfielder returns from gambling ban - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Away trip in FA Trophy - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Keenan Ferguson is thinking big - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Craig Elliott's enjoying watching his side once again - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 4 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - in pictures