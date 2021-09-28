Craig Elliott hopes Finlay Armond can inspire Boston United youngsters to make step up to first team

Finlay Armond. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott hopes Finlay Armond can inspire members of the Boston United youth set-up to follow the midfielder into the first team.

The teenager made his first-team debut in the 6-0 FA Cup victory over Corby Town earlier this month.

And with keeper Jake Frestle, another academy graduate, also part of the first-team set-up, the manager hopes more local talent will be able to make the step-up.

"I hope the lads can see what he (Armond) has done and see there can be opportunities," Elliott said.

"I'll be honest, he's training so well and I've challenged him to keep that up and he has done.

"I really wanted him in the squad (which beat Guiseley on Saturday). Hopefully, there'll be more chances for him soon."

United's youngsters will return to FA Youth Cup action tonight as they host Dunkirk at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The under 18s overcame West Bridgford 3-1 in a sombre behind closed doors contest last Thursday, replayed after Bridgford player Dylan Rich tragically died after collapsing on the field when the two sides first met.

Now Elliott is calling on the United fans to turn out and support the young Pilgrims this evening (KO 7.45pm).

"You want them to come and watch anyway, but with what's happened recently it's important the lads feel supported," said Elliott, who understands the tragedy better than most after the death of his former Shaw Lane player Dan Wilkinson in similar circumstances.

"I'm fully behind fans supporting the young lads.

"I said before, I've been through something similar and its horrendous and something I'll live with forever. But with the right support and people around them, hopefully they can come through this."

Sam Harris scored a hat-trick as Boston's youngsters won 3-1 at West Bridgford in their re-arranged contest.

He opened the scoring in the first minute and added two more in the second half.

Jack Wynne scored the consolation for the hosts.

Tickets for tonight's game cost £5 (adults), £3 (concessions) and £1 (under 16s).

