Craig Elliott launches defence of Boston United keeper Peter Crook following error in Telford victory

Peter Crook. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott has launched a strong defence of goalkeeper Peter Crook following his error in Boston United's 4-1 victory over Telford.

The Pilgrims looked to be cruising to victory after taking a 2-0 lead through Danny Elliott within the opening 20 minutes of tonight's National League North contest.

But a scuffed clearance from the Pilgrims stopper - back from injury and replacing George Sykes-Kenworthy after an eight-game absence - allowed Jason Oswell to bring the Bucks back into the contest before two late goals settled the match courtesy of Joe Leesley and Jake Wright jnr.

When asked if he was behind his keeper Elliott replied: "One-hundred per cent. He's a Boston United player. He's as valuable as anybody in this squad.

"He deserved to come back in, no reflection on George, he's trained well and started the season well.

"He got it caught up in his feet. It's a mistake and I'm gutted for the lad.

"I'm disappointed with the crowd's reaction as well and a few things said, I've got to say.

"He's come back in trained really well last few weeks. He's only human. I'm gutted for him but more happy we won and he kept a clean second half.

"I'm disappointed people were on his back, nobody feels worse than that lad."

Crook's error brought a sustained period of pressure from Telford, who had looked down and out.

However, Elliott believes that was to be expected.

He added: "We need to learn that in this league teams will have spells and good teams need to come back from that. I thought that's what we did.

"This is what good teams do. We had to defend a lot of corners and throws but we showed our class in the last 15 minutes and got the deserved victory.

"By no means did I think Telford would be an easy game, they had a good spell against Spennymoor on Saturday and they could have scored a few goals. I'm really pleased with the win.

"First half we should have had the game won. I'm disappointed we didn't take some more of our chances and the mistake. I think 2-1 flattered them to be fair."

Elliott also revealed the Pilgrims held clear the air talks following the weekend's disappointing 3-1 reverse at Gateshead.

"We had a very honest team meeting on Monday," he said.

"We were disappointed with the result on Saturday and wanted to put things right."