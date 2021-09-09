Craig Elliott pleased with Scott Duxbury's 'remarkable' return from injury - will two more walking wounded be fit for Boston United's trip to Leamington?

Scott Duxbury. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Scott Duxbury has made a ‘remarkable’ return from injury, while Boston United could see two more of their walking wounded available for Saturday’s clash at Leamington.

The left back made a late cameo off the bench in last Monday’s 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue, just three weeks after injury ankle ligaments in the pre-season clash with Grimsby Town.

“He’s done remarkable to come from where he was,” Elliott said.

“It was a nasty injury and he’s worked so hard with Hayden (Clifton, sports rehabilitator). They both deserve a lot of credit.

“I’m surprised how quickly he's back and it’s good to have him back.

“It’s that physical side which attracted me to bring him to Boston. He’s a tough lad and gives you that energy as well.”

Jay Rollins and Joe Leesley are suffering from long-term injuries, but Elliott also hopes that defender Matt Tootle (hip) and keeper Peter Crook (shoulder) could also be in contention for the weekend.

“It’ll be nice if they can train this week,” Elliott added.

“The squad’s starting to look that little bit healthier, which is nice.

“We want a healthy squad, people pushing each other - it leads to better training sessions as well with people fighting for positions.