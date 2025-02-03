Crucial must-win clash looming for Louth Town this weekend

Louth Town manager Carl Martin admitted this Saturday's home clash with relegation rivals Appleby Frodingham is a must-win game for the White Wolves.

Louth halted a run of five defeats with the midweek 1-1 draw with South Leeds, but at Worsbrough Bridge on Saturday saw the play-off chasing home side hit back from behind to win 2-1 and extend Louth's winless run to 12 games.

Appleby Frodingham are one of only two sides below Louth, who are three points from safety with a game in hand, and Martin said: Saturday is a must-win game.

“They are just below us with a couple of games in hand.

New boy Callum Lovett on his Louth debut at Worsbrough on Saturday.

“We can dress it up as much as we want, but I think these next three games will define our season.

“We have to win and claw back points on the teams above.

“Other results went for us again at the weekend so we are still in touching distance.

“Out of our two games this week we are disappointed to come away with one point – we should have had a minimum of four.

“Our performances at the minute are good, but it's points that we desperately need.”

At Worsbrough Bridge Kieran Perry put Louth ahead within three minutes.

But Connor Glavin levelled from the spot on six minutes and seven minutes later Harry Spooner put Bridge in front.

Against South Leeds, Louth trailed at half-time but Brody Robertson hit a post before Adam Millson levelled with an 87th minute header.

“We started really brightly on Saturday and quickly went 1-0 up,” said Martin.

“We had two or three glorious chances to go two or three nil up.

“But we got caught on the counter and gave away a penalty for their equaliser and then let them score again at the far post with poor defending.

“We had the majority of the ball in that first half so it was a blow to go in 2-1 down.

“Second half we gave it a right go, missed two glorious chances and should have had a stonewall penalty in the last minute.

“I was really pleased with the second half performance and to come away with no points is a bitter blow.

“Against South Leeds the pitch was horrendous.

“We went 1-0 down just before half-time when down to 10 men due to a sin-bin – our discipline has not been the best.

“We plugged away in the second half and, to be fair to the lads, we were rewarded in the 87th minute for a well-deserved point.”