Cole Nelson - suspended for five yellow cards this weekend.

Struggling Louth Town begin a pivotal run of four tough away fixtures this weekend aiming to rescue their season.

The White Wolves have just enjoyed a welcome weekend off as they lick their wounds following a run of one win in nine games that has left them precariously placed one point above the NCEL Division One drop zone.

But two successive draws have given them a boost as they prepare to travel to sixth-placed Ilkley Town, who are only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

“It was probably good to have the weekend off and reset and we trained well in midweek,” said boss Carl Martin.

“The other results over the weekend probably didn't go for us and looking at the table we are now only one point above the bottom three.

“We now face four long away games in a row and we have to stick together and keep ploughing on.

“It is a critical spell for us as you know by Christmas the table does not lie – it settles down after the first four months of the season,

“So we hope this spell will galvanize us and we can pick up some points on the road.”

He continued: “Ilkley will be a big test for us. They have been doing well and it's a five hour round trip for us to get up there.

“But games like this tend to bring out the best in us.

“We always seem to be able to lift our game when we play sides in the top six and are able to pick up points.

“Obviously we are going there aiming to take all three but if we pick up one point it would be a good result.

“The two draws have stopped the rot for us though we probably should have gone on and won both and taken six points instead of two.

“But it's two unbeaten which gives us a bit of confidence and we have got to be positive and really kick on now and get some points on the road.”

Louth will be without two key players at the weekend.

“We do have two suspensions this weekend. Daniel Trott starts a three match ban for his red card and Cole Nelson has picked up five yellows so is out too,” said Martin.

“We have to suck that up and take it on the chin.

“But we do have one or two back from injury, which have cleared up over the last two weeks with the blank weekend.

“So the squad is looking quite good at the minute.

“We will regroup this week at training and work on our shape and patterns of play and look for a positive result on Saturday.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​