Gainsborough Trinity continue the fight on two cup fronts after victory over Clitheroe in the Izusu FA Trophy on Saturday, running out 4-1 winners at Shawbridge to book a place in the Second Round Proper of non-league's premier cup competition.

Now the Holy Blues turn their attention to the FA Cup this Saturday as they chase a Second Round place for the first time in 62 years.

Last weekend's win booked them an FA Trophy clash with National League North side Chester at the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday, 16th November.

But strong words were needed at the break by boss Russ Wilcox to spark Trinity into life.

Javelle Clarke - opened the scoring against Clitheroe on Saturday.

“There were a few words spoken at half-time,” he said.

“And the lads responded after the break, with a really professional performance to get the job done and get through.”

Javelle Clarke netted his first goal of the campaign amid an important part of his return from injury while Declan Howe scored his 14th of the season.

Cultured centre back Will Lancaster gave the side a two goal cushion with his third of an already profitable campaign, before the scoring was wrapped up by Sisa Tuntulwana, adding the fourth a minute from time.

Gainsborough head into the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper, away to Hednesford on Saturday, in excellent form.

Four wins from five, have seen Russ Wilcox's men pick up victories against Darlington and Boston United in the FA Cup, either side of a 2-2 draw, whilst beating Kettering Town and Clitheroe in the FA Trophy, discovering their shooting boots, with 14 goals in those five games, while conceding only four.

So boss, Russ Wilcox is confident his side will be up for the cup, by the time the Hednesford game comes around,

“Attention now turns to our biggest game in the last seven years,” he said.

“After our amazing 4-0 win away at Boston, we now go away to Hednesford for our sixth game in the competition - and great credit must go to everyone.”

Hednesford's form in the Northern Premier League West Division has been inconsistent since winning through to the First Round.

A win away at the then table-topping Widnes, was then followed by a draw against bottom of the table Hanley Town and defeat to Atherton Collieries on Saturday, who are another side in the relegation zone.

“For me, form goes out the window,” said Wilcox.

“It's an opportunity for both clubs to take a step closer to the Third Round and the arrival of the Championship and Premier League sides.”

Steve King's side have won four games at home this season and, despite holding National League side Gateshead to a draw at Keys Park Stadium in the last round, the Pitmen have failed to win in the last four on home soil.

A reputed budget of £16k a week is a nod to the size of the task in hand for Wilcox's men, as he urges the Trinity supporters to come out in force,

“Your support at Boston was incredible,” he said.

“We will need more of the same, if not more, on Saturday.

“We are all looking forward to the game.

“Bring your family and friends and hopefully we can give you another special day that we will all remember for years to come.”

Club captain, Dylan Cogill was also in a buoyant mood when asked about the historic tie, saying: “Come along and back the Blues in what will be a brilliant tie.

“We need you in full voice against a very good side.

“Share the noise. Share the moment. And hopefully we will get through to the Second Round.”

Trinity haven't made it to the Second Round Proper of the FA Cup in 62 years, but Russ Wilcox and his players will be looking to write their names in the club's folklore with a victory over the Pitmen.

The match at Keys Park Stadium is all-ticket with Trinity supporters urged to purchase their tickets prior to travelling to Staffordshire.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​