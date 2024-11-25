Curtis Durose delighted to be back at Gainsborough Trinity

On the eve of the weekend's postponed Bamber Bridge Match, Gainsborough Trinity moved to bring fans' favourite Curtis Durose back to the club on a permanent deal following his exit from league rivals Matlock Town.

Hoping to make his second league bow for the Holy Blues, Curtis finds himself cup-tied for the next fortnight, having appeared for the Gladiators in their short FA Cup and Trophy campaigns.

“It’s been good to be back around the place and something I have enjoyed,” he said.

“I just can’t wait to be back playing but I am going to be the biggest Trinity fan on Friday night

“Not being able to be involved is very frustrating for me, but I’m sure the boys will give their best and hopefully walk away going into the FA Cup Third Round draw.”

In his first spell with the Blues, Durose made 49 appearances on loan from Rotherham United.

The versatile attacker chipping in with 14 goals and many assists as he linked up with Clayton Donaldson and Liam Waldock.

“I am buzzing to be back and cannot wait to get started,” he said.

“After my first conversations with Russ I knew I wanted to be back here at this club, just from how he spoke about the club and his ideas of playing and where I will fit in the squad.”

Gainsborough have a lot of games to make up in the league, and with Trinity having to play Saturday-Tuesday between now and the end of the season, there's no reason why supporters shouldn't be optimistic.

“If the boys carry on their performances then we’ll get up that table in no time especially with our games in hand,” said Durose.

“This is a club I am drawn to from my last spell here and I want to continue my form where it left off when I left.”

Following his return to the Millers, Durose had short spells at Scarborough and Matlock before making his loan permanent in the summer.

Despite that, Blues' boss, Russ Wilcox has been a long term admirer of the former loanee

“I’ve followed his development and when the opportunity came up we jumped at the chance to get him on board,” he said.

“He fits into what we are trying to achieve at the football club.

“He’s young and hungry to develop and grow and play as high as he possibly can. He realises it’s a competitive group he’s coming into that want to do well.”

Durose will be available to make his return in Trinity's rearranged league game, away at Mickleover on Tuesday 10th December.

And the wait is certain to make him even more determined as he will rack up his 50th appearance for the Holy Blues that night.