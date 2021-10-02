Danny Elliott's superb scoring streak continues as Boston United beat East Thurrock in FA Cup

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Danny Elliott continued his brilliant scoring streak as Boston United booked their place in the FA Cup's fourth qualifying round.

The striker took his tally to eight goals in nine appearances for the Pilgrims with a brace as his side progressed at the expense of Isthmian Premier side East Thurrock.

Fraser Preston and Jake Wright jnr also got on the scoresheet to complete the 4-0 victory.

In heavy rain with the howling wind against them, the hosts played a patient passing game, stretching their opponents before raising the tempo in the final third.

Full backs Matt Tootle and Scott Duxbury, their injuries behind them, combined their defensive know-how with important link-up playdown the flanks.

Paul Green added an assurance to the midfield as he returned the the team while Luke Spokes, 17 years Green's junior, was handed his first start.

The first chance of the game saw Preston fire just wide from 25 yards following lovely turn, run and rising drive.

A superb interception from Thurrock's Rimmel Daniel saw him slide in before Green, who looked odds on to tap in after Arthur Janata had parried Spokes' drive.

At the other end Johnny Ashman found himself unmarked six yards out but rushed his effort well wide. A huge chance for the Rocks and a huge let off for Boston.

Elliott netted his seventh goal in nine games in the 39th minute, finishing from close range after Spokes' driving run and cutback teed him up.

The second half began with Preston firing off target before warming the hands of Janata, the keeper then holding on to Spokes' low drive.

Elliott nabbed his second from the spot in the 61st minute, coolly slotting home after Duxbury was upended by Tobi Joseph, the Rocks striker who was deputising in central defence today.

The striker was denied a hat-trick as Janata kept out his header on the goalline and pushed Spokes' drive over.

But there was little the keeper could do as Preston bent a strike into the top corner from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

Janata again denied Elliott, this time from 20 yards, before history repeated itself from a closer distance.

Goal number four came in the 86th minute as two subs combined beautifully. A defence splitting long ball from Joe Leesley - back from injury - set up Wright jnr who netted with a clever dinked finish.

PILGRIMS: Sykes-Kenworthy, Tootle, Duxbury, Garner, Shiels, Green (Wright jnr 81), Burrow (Leesley 73), Elliott, F. Preston, Byrne, Spokes (Platt 75); Subs (not used): Crook, Wright snr, Dimaio, Leake.

EAST THURROCK: Janata, Wyss, Daniel, Barton, Cossington (Gench 75), Ashman, Joseph, Aileru, Lacey, Benton, Hernandez (Kettle 73); Subs (not used): Mallett, Owusu, Pugh, Nwosu.

REF: Ben Wyatt.