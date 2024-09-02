Debut to remember for Abbie Murrell as Gainsborough Trinity crush Kiveton Park in FA Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Trinity Women made it an FA Cup double, following up the men's result on Saturday, by brushing aside Kiveton Park 6-1 at The Venue, writes Rob Hughes.

The side made history as the first Trinity team to win a game in the Adobe Women's FA Cup and Abbie Murrell netted four on her competitive debut for the Holy Blues to help crush Kiveton.

Manager Liam McNulty proudly said: "Ultimately, today was for the players.

“Everyone dreams of playing in the FA Cup when they are growing up.

Abbie Murrell on her four-goial Trinity debut.

“The fact that the Ladies got such an emphatic win is a testament to this group at the club this season.

“We've recruited really well and truly believe we can make at least the First Round Proper of the competition this season.

“New signing Abbie Murrell will take all the plaudits after her four goals, but the entire team put a real shift in on Sunday to see the team progress."

Heather Gardener opened the scoring in the first half, with Lauren Crellin completing the list of scorers, with a finely crafted individual goal.

Attention now turns to the league, as Gainsborough Trinity Women begin their league campaign, away at Grimsby Borough on Sunday.