Defeats for the top two in the Lincs League - round-up

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League leaders Grantham Town Academy suffered a rare defeat on Saturday, going down 3-1 at 10-man Nunsthorpe Tavern.
Oliver Skinner needed just 10 minutes to net for the Gingerbreads, but that was as good as it got for the away side.
A brace from Luke Borrill and David Deane's finish saw Tavern - who had Lewis Fiello sent off - dish out Grantham's third defeat of the league campaign.
Grantham still hold a 14-point lead as second-placed Appleby Frodingham's miserable 2022 continued with a 1-0 home defeat to Skegness Town Reserves.
Harley Kilner bagged the only goal of the game for the seasiders, who also ended the game a man down following Jamie Waters' dismissal.
Frodingham end January winless, with just one point from three contests.
It finished all square as third-place Lincoln Moorlands Railway left Wyberton, sixth but with games in hand, with a point following a 2-2 draw.
Oliver Drummond and Liam Ogden found the net for the colts with Moorlands' Thomas Cass and Jesse Anderson on target.
Another 2-2 draw saw Louth Town and Immingham Town claim a point each.
Ellis Barker and Frazer Chapman were on target for the hosts.
The biggest win of the day saw Barton Town Reserves beat visitors Keelby United 4-0.
Keelby's Daniel Revell was shown a red card.
Ryan Beaumont's 62nd minute goal proved the difference as Nettleham claimed a home victory against Grimsby Borough Reserves.
In a busy week for referees, Tetney Rovers' Jacob Wilson was also shown a red card, but now before he'd found the net for his side.
Joshua Ward was also on target as Rovers beat away side Horncastle Town 2-0.
Sleaford Town Rangers and Lincoln United Development couldn't be separated, the two sides drawing 1-1.