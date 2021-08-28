Defender joins Boston United from Hull City, youngster Finlay Armond earns first team contract

Finlay Armond.

Defender Jake Leake has linked up with Boston United ahead of today's clash with Curzon Ashton.

Meanwhile, youth teamer Finlay Armond has signed first team forms with the club.

Eighteen-year-old Leake has joined on loan from Hull City's under 23s squad to aid the Pilgrims during their injury crisis.

He is a first-year Tigers scholar who has been with the club since the age of 12.

Armond is a product of the Pilgrims' youth academy and has played senior football for Pinchbeck United, Boston Town and Horncastle Town.