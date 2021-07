Kern Miller in action for Boston United.

Defender Kern Miller has joined Skegness Town

The 29-year-old is the latest local lad to agree to join the Lilywhites ahead of the UCL Premier North campaign, following Jack Wightwick, Conor Marshall and Duran Reynolds into the Vertigo Stadium.

Miller came through Lincoln City's youth academy, making one first team appearance for the Red Imps.

He has also been on the books of Barnsley, Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity, Grantham Town, Stamford, King's Lynn, Spalding United and Corby Town.