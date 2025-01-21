Delight for Sleaford as they seal first win of 2025

Matt Evans was delighted with the win over Harrowby.

​Sleaford Town picked up their first win since October on Saturday as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Harrowby United, thanks to goals from Ben Ashall and Josh Parker.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sleaford had run title-chasing Bourne close in a 1-0 defeat in midweek whereas Harrowby hadn’t played a competitive game since Boxing Day.

And it was the Greens who would emerge victorious to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arrows took the lead when Harry Alcock collected the ball from outside the box, and his turn and finish did enough to beat Harrison Leech, as it collided with the underside of the crossbar and bounced in.

The Greens found the equaliser seven minutes into the second-half, as Ashall found himself on the end of a Parker corner, and hit it into the net from close range, as the momentum swung Sleaford’s way.

Parker then gave Sleaford the lead just four minutes after the equaliser. A drop ball led to a ball launched up the pitch and play between Harry Gibbons and Lewis Greenfield saw Parker in behind. He beat his man and whipped it into the bottom corner, much to the approval of the Greens fans.

And that would be enough to secure the points and leave boss Matt Evans delighted when he spoke to the club’s media after the game, as he dedicated the win to the club’s supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s important everyone that’s supported us feels that’s their three points, for all of those that have stood behind us when it’s been really difficult, kept turning up and encouraged us on both home and away.

"We’ve played much better football than that and lost. So in terms of the performance, I think there were moments where we weren’t good enough and made silly, rash decisions at which we need to do better.

“But it’s the result that matters and it’s been building up to that, but we won’t rest there as we’ve still got work to do.”

Sleaford now prepare to go to struggling Shirebook Town on Saturday, the Nottinghamshire side currently second from bottom in the table. Evans added: “The games coming up are big for different reasons and we have to be physically and mentally ready.”