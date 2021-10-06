Dennis Greene returning to Boston United... as new AFC Telford boss

Dennis Greene.

Former Boston United boss Dennis Greene will be in the dug-out at the Jakemans Community Stadium next week.

However, it will be in the away seats.

Greene has been made interim boss of AFC Telford United after Gavin Cowan's exit from the club.

And the timing means Greene should take charge of his new side as they face the Pilgrims in Lincolnshire on Tuesday evening.

A Telford statement read: "AFC Telford United have invited applications for the vacant post of first team manager and this starts what will be a detailed recruitment process that will take some time.

"Meanwhile the club have made interim appointments of Dennis Greene as manager and Alex Meechan as assistant manager and they will be managing the first team with immediate effect. Both bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the National League North."