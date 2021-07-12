Derby duel and FA Cup clash up first for Boston Town

When Harry met Lori! Harry Limb and Lori Borbely look set to meet Deeping Rangers next month. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town will kick off their United Counties League Premier Division North campaign with a Lincolnshire derby, entertaining Deeping Rangers on Tuesday, August 3.

Four days later Gary Edgley’s side begin their FA Cup campaign with an extra preliminary round contest at Sherwood Colliery.

The FA Vase’s first qualifying round will take place on Saturday, September 11, Town at home to Lutterworth Athletic.

Boston next travel to Horncastle Town for a friendly on July 21.

They were beaten 4-0 at Harrowby on Saturday, following last week’s 4-1 success at Louth Town.