Derby duels and new surroundings will put a spring in Skegness Town's step, says boss Nathan Collins

Town drew 1-1 with Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday. Photo: David Dales

Moving up into the United Counties League Premier Division North will give Skegness Town’s squad an added spring in their step, according to manager Nathan Collins

The Lilywhites were awarded promotion from the Northern Counties East League Division One this summer due to their impressive points per game tally from the past two seasons, which were made null and void and curtailed respectively due to Covid.

Now Town can look forward to a number of mouthwatering derbies against fellow Lincolnshire sides Boston Town, Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United, Sleaford Town and Deeping Rangers.

“If I’m honest, I was ready for a change from the Northern Counties,” admitted Collins, who knows some of those rivals all to well from his days playing for and managing Boston.

“Where we are now, there’s some good derbies and I’ve got history at a few of those clubs and there’s some really good, well run clubs in there.

“We can go in there and, instead of turning up to the same old grounds, it’s sometimes nice to go to a different place and play against players you haven’t played against.

“It’ll be nice to go to Boston Town and Holbeach, places like that. I’ve had good games against them and good games for them.”

But it’s not just Collins who will be wanting to secure county bragging rights.

“We’ve got lads from Boston, Lincoln, Skegness and Grimsby in the side,” he added.

“And there are also some other places I’ve not been to before; Newark, Quorn.

“There’s some real good sides so it’s something to look forward to and it’ll give the lads a spring in their step.”

Town will continue their pre-season campaign this evening with a re-arranged fixture at Wisbech Town (KO 7.45pm).

On Saturday, Collins’ side drew 1-1 with Armthorpe Welfare at the Vertigo Stadium.