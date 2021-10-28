Derby feel suits Holwell Sports

Harry Allcock.

Holwell Sports are enjoying the derby feel to this season’s United Counties League Division One - even if they’re having to adapt to a different style of play.

Having completed 16 of their 44 scheduled league contests, Neil Miller’s side are more than a third of the way into their first campaign in their new-look surroundings, following the summer’s reshuffle of the non-league pyramid.

“The travelling is significantly better. We’re not travelling to Whittlesey or Huntingdon, places like that,” Miller reflected.

“But you also know the style of football, with no disrespect to any of the teams, is different.

“There is a different style of play and a lot of the teams from the Northampton area very much want to play football, and I enjoy that.

“I think when you come the Nottingham way more it’s a little more direct, and more physical.

“Again when we thought about recruitment we thought about the stronger, more physical players (this summer).

“But it is nice to keep your travel to below an hour and in this day and age, not many lads want to travel too far.

“It’s good we’re closer to home and have a few games classed as derbies we can add in there.”

Sports currently sit 15th in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Kirby Muxloe (KO 3pm) and Tuesday’s contest on the road at Bourne Town (KO 7.45pm).

Harry Allcock and Luke Peberdy found the net in Tuesday evening’s 2-2 home draw with Dunkirk, Aaron Large and Jacob Taylor on target for the visitors, who saw Joel Howes

dismissed.

Sports were beaten 2-1 at home by Saffron Dynamo on Saturday, Jordan Smith netting their consolation.

Natalie Hurst and Katie Lowder found the net as Holwell Women were beaten 3-2 at home by Lincoln City ladies in the FA Cup on Sunday.