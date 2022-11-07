Disappointed Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse felt it was two points dropped after draw at Peterborough Sports.

Dion Sembie-Ferris scores for Peterborough Sports against Boston United. Photo: James Richardson.

Ex-Pilgrim Peter Crook denied United all three points on Saturday with a late penalty save.

The Peterborough Sports keeper kept out Scott Pollock’s 88th minute spot-kick - having himself fouled debutant Josh Hinds.

Jean Leroy Belehouan had earlier seen his first goal for the Pilgrims cancelled out by Dion Sembie-Ferris’ leveller.

“It is a missed chance, we should have won the game,” he said.

“We had two good chances to wrap it up and we have seen two points disappear, but any point away from home is a good point.

“The boys stood up to what they threw at us and we were really solid today. These last two 90 minutes have shown another side of what the boys can do.

“I was disappointed with the goal because it travelled a long way without any contact.

“Overall I’m delighted with the performances but it's a shame we didn't get the three points.

“There's no qualms about Scotty missing the penalty, he will rub himself down and get on with it and that's the important thing.”

The game's first meaningful chance unfolded in the 15th minute, with Sembie-Ferris being denied from distance by Sam Long.

The Pilgrims took a 28th minute lead when Sam McLintock saw his corner to the near post stabbed home by Belehouan.

United were inches away from doubling their lead four minutes later when Johnson Gyamfi was just unable to turn home Alex Brown's cross.

Boston came agonisingly close to a second goal five minutes before the break when Tom Platt headed McLintock's free-kick against the underside of the crossbar, with Lebrun Mbeka steering the rebound over the top.

Sports levelled eight minutes after the break, with Sembie-Ferris latching on to a long free-kick and lob a stranded Long.