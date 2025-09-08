Double serious injury blow for Louth Town in draw at at Ilkley Town

Louth Town suffered a serious double injury blow as they lost both Keiran Perry and Harvey Lidgard in Saturday's impressive 1-1 away draw at Ilkely Town in the NCEL Division One.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a real blow to us as those two have been playing so well in central midfield,” said manager Carl Martin.

“We thought Keiran had broken his leg at first but at hospital it looked like a serious knee injury – possibly an ACL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is having it scanned next week but that could be his season over.

Louth's Keiran Perry - out for season?

“Then Harvey fractured a fibea in the second half and is now in a pot for six weeks, so by the time he is fit I doubt we'll see him again this calendar year.”

There was a lengthy delay while Perry was tended to after 16 minutes but eight minutes later Will Pennll whipped in a great free kick to put the White Wolves ahead.

Alex Lait then made some good saves before Bradley Coulam diverted a cross into his own net on 56 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neverthleless, Martin said: “We'd have taken a point before the game but on reflection should have come back with all three.

“It is a tough place to go and they are technically very good on their 3G surface.

“But we passed the test with flying colours, hit the woodwork three or four times and their goal was an own goal by Bradley, which was unfortunate for us.

“We passed the ball well and kept our shape and I was very pleased with them.”

Louth have a midweek away game at Appleby Frodingham and on Saturday host Route One Rovers.