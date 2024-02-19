Dream start for Gainsborough Trinity loanee Joe Stacey as he nets on his debut in won over Basford United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26 year old, who signed on loan from Alfreton Town late last week, admitted: “It was a perfect start.

“The goal was nice, but more importantly the three points and to be back out there and get some minutes on the pitch.”

The result opening up a 14 point gap over Bradford (Park Avenue) in the final relegation places and just five points off Ilkeston Town in 10th.

Debutant Joe Stacey bursts away down the Gainsborough left on Saturday. Photo by Phoebe Duckworth.

Able to train with the team for a couple of sessions prior to making his bow, Stacey has certainly been impressed with his new team mates

“I’ve been really impressed with that standard in training and the work rate displayed in the 90 on Saturday,” he said.

“That’s now four clean sheets in six games. And that gives the team a platform.

“If you’re stopping them going in at one end and can put them in at the other, which it’s nice to contribute to, then obviously you’re doing the right things.”

Initially signing for a month, from National League North Play-Off chasers Alfreton, Stacey is just focused on enjoying his football and getting minutes on the grass,

“There’s a lot of games to be played within the month I’m here,” he said.

“Hopefully that’s one goal of many, and we can continue to get wins on the board.

"It’s up to me to put in good performances and see what happens from there.”

Gainsborough were forced into a change midway through the first half on Saturday as Dayle Southwell was replaced by Fraser Preston as a precautionary measure.

And Preston quickly timed a clever run in behind to get on the end of Cogill's lofted ball forward and found Lewis Butroid on the overlap.

With the left-footer cutting the ball back into a dangerous area, Jack Lewis was helpless as he stuck out a leg, spinning the ball past the stricken Kieran Preston on 29 minutes. Declan Howe added the second from the penalty spot on 74 minutes before Stacey came on to quickly bundle home the third eight minutes later and seal a win that made it 12 points from 18 since the turn of the year.