Dunnington trio take plaudits at Boston IBC festive tournament

Sport news.

The mid-season break from the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw the Christmas Tournament take centre stage.

Sponsored by Anne Quickfall, 12 teams of three bowlers fought out the competition over one day.

Each team played four games, each over 10 ends, with points awarded for victory in each game and for the number of ends won.

Winners were the team led by Nathan Dunnington, supported by Liam Reeson and Scott Whyers, with 40.5 points.

Behind them in second was Paul Flatters, with Mark and Yvonne Robinson, on 38 points, and Ken Bainbridge, Derek Smith and Wayne Phoenix in third on 36 points.

Nathan Dunnington’s team started with two convincing wins by 18-2 and 16-3, before two closely fought encounters.

Against Keith Nix’s team they lost the game by one shot, 9-10, to give them 30.5 points in the table at that stage.

Their last game saw them pitched against the team led by Sandra Tebbs, just half a point ahead of them, who they beat 9-7 to secure enough points to come out on top overall.

Paul Flatters’ team started with a thoroughly dominant win by 27-1, before they were held to a 10-10 draw by the team led by Seamus Rooney.

Another close game followed, winning 8-7 against Carol Dowse’s squad, putting them in third place going into the final game. A 14-4 win gave them the points to move up into second in the final table.

The third-placed team of Ken Bainbridge had four close matches, scoring consistently throughout.

Their first match gave them their best win, 9-6, followed by an 8-8 draw against Terry Marshall’s team.

Two single shot wins against Seamus Rooney, 8-7, and Carol Dowse, 11-10, completed their competition.

Overall, it was an enjoyable day where the bowling was of a good standard, without the pressures of the Evening League.